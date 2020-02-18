Vemulawada being spruced up for Mahasivarathri fete

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA

18 February 2020 21:59 IST

Three-day jatara to start tomorrow; focus on pilgrim comfort, sanitation

The Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy Devasthanam here, also known as ‘Dakshin Kashi’, is being decked up for the three-day Mahasivarathri Jatara from February 20 to 22.

Temple authorities are sprucing up the premises with new paintings, lights, floral decorations and setting up canopies to protect the devotees against the harsh sun. Temporary shelters are also being constructed for the pilgrims who would participate in the jagaran (staying awake the entire night) at the shrine.

The dharmagundam or holy tank has been replenished with fresh water and showers have been set up. The authorities are focussing on round-the-clock sanitation on the temple premises as well as in the entire town by deploying additional sanitation staff. Arrangements are also being made for drinking water at various locations.

For the first time, silk vastrams for the presiding deities, Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvathi, would be presented by four Ministers — K.T. Rama Rao, Eatala Rajender, A. Indrakaran Reddy and Gangula Kamalakar along with local legislator Ch. Ramesh Babu on Mahasivarathri day (February 21). Invitations have already been handed out to the Ministers for their participation in the traditional rituals. In keeping with tradition, TTD authorities would also present silk vastrams to the deities on the occasion.

The temple town is also getting a facelift with the erection of welcome arches and lights. Adjoining temples of Sri Bheemeshwara, Baddi Pochamma and Laxminarasimha at Nampally hillocks are also being decked up. The special attraction for Mahasivarathri would be Sivaarchana, a devotional musical and cultural programme with 24-hour performance by various artistes for the entertainment of pilgrims participating in the jagaran.

The devasthanam authorities have roped in 30 persons for preparing 5 lakh laddus and 20 quintals of pulihora to be sold as prasadam. The authorities are expecting nearly 4 lakh devotees during the three-day festival. The regular 100-gram laddu is priced at ₹20 a piece, 500-gram laddu at ₹100 a piece while 250 grams pulihora will cost ₹15 per packet.