VEM Tech inks pact with HAL for 20 CFL units for Tejas

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 19, 2022 20:01 IST

City-based VEM Technologies Pvt Ltd, which became the first private firm in the country to make centre fuselage for a fighter plane, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Wednesday for production and delivery of 20 units of Centre Fuselage Assemblies (CFL) for Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mk1A.

VEM handed over the first-ever CFL for LCA to HAL on July 26 last year with the support of HAL-LCA Division. A dedicated line established by the private firm for the production of CF for the LCA to make one fuselage every three months is expected to help HAL meet the present and the future orders from the Indian Air Force, which is likely to go up from current confirmed order of 83 Tejas aircraft.

The MoU was signed during the ongoing Defexpo 2022 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, among VEM chairman and managing director V. Venkat Raju, HAL CEO Sajal Prakash and GM-LCA K. Ravi.

VEM also received another contract from HAL towards the indigenous design and development of Infra Red Radiation Suppression System (IRSS) for Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) in the presence of distinguished dignitaries from the Ministry of Defence, informed an official spokesperson here.

The firm has established state-of-the-art infrastructure, including hi-precision machinery, metallurgical processes and treatments and pneumo-hydraulic systems, fuel systems, composites, electro-optics and electrical integration facilities, to build integrated systems for land, air and naval systems, he explained.

VEM Technologies, founded in 1988, has two manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and is considered to be among the five private defence companies in the country in terms of competencies and the infrastructure for end-to-end technological solutions and systems for various weapon systems for land, air and naval applications.

It has also supplied complex mechanical, electrical, mechatronics and electronics systems to the India Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he added.

