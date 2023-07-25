Velpur records 46.3 cm rain in 6 hours, several localities inundated: Minister

July 25, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister for Roads & Buildings and Legislative Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy along with District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu visited flood-affected areas in and around Velpur in Nizamabad district on Tuesday, following extremely heavy rainfall of 46.3 cm (463 mm) recorded there during Monday night to Tuesday morning period.

The Minister stated that the record rainfall occurred within a matter of six hours inundating several localities in the mandal headquarters town, breaches suffered to two minor irrigation tanks — Marsukunta Cheruvu and Kadi Cheruvu. Parts of roads were washed away and the police station building there was marooned.

Minor irrigation tanks at Janakampet and Pachhala Nadakuda were also breached, roads were damaged and silt was formed in farm fields. The Minister instructed the authorities to shift people in the inundated areas as also those living in buildings in dilapidated condition to relief camps and provide facilities there. He also assured the farmers of necessary assistance.

The Minister stated that three locations in his constituency — Velpur, Jakranpalle and Bheemgal — recorded extremely heavy rainfall during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Although there was no loss of life due to the extremely heavy rainfall, the damage caused to roads, buildings and farm fields was high. He also suggested the village development committees to alert the authorities about tank breaches and other damage so that measures could be taken up early.

He also cautioned people and farmers to not to cross heavily flowing streams and not to go near irrigation tanks/ponds during rains as there was forecast for heavy rains for two more days. Armoor RDO Vinod Kumar, Superintending Engineer (R&B) Rajeshwar, SE (TS-Transco) Ravinder, District Panchayat Officer Jayasudha and officials of panchayat raj, revenue, police, irrigation departments accompanied the Minister during his visit to the flood-hit areas.

Meanwhile, the IMD has reported the rainfall at Velpur during the 24-hour period till 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday as 39.8 cm and State Planning and Development Society put it as 43.1 cm. The IMD has also reported 23 cm rain each at Bheemgal and Jakranpalle in Nizamabad district during the 24-hour period.

