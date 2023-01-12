ADVERTISEMENT

Vehicular traffic on highways picks up pace ahead of Sankranti

January 12, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers heading to their respective home towns to celebrate ‘Sankaranti’ festival, arriving at the Secunderabad Railway station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Sankranti traffic along major highways in the State began to pick up pace on Thursday with a large number of travellers proceeded on their journeys to the respective destinations in private vehicles.

According to Chotuppal traffic police, while there was an increase in vehicular traffic, the national highway 65 and the toll plaza was relatively free from traffic snarls and queuing up of vehicles.

“There is no queuing and there is free movement of traffic,” the Choutuppal police said.

According to travellers, the police and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation officials, much heavier traffic is expected from Friday.

Meanwhile, the transport department officials begin to conduct vehicle checks along arterial roads as well as highways in an effort to crack the whip on the unauthorised use of private vehicles as taxis.

