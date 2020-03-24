Vehicles queue up, seized amid lockdown

Hundreds of vehicles, including goods trucks and passenger cars were barred from entering Telangana on the State border with Andhra Pradesh, amid COVID-19 lockdown, here on Monday.

Those identified as carrying essential services were allowed to pass through in a phased manner, however, many others were denied entry on to the NH -65 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada) in Suryapet limits. Undivided Nalgonda has three check-posts on the borders, at Nagarjunasagar, Vishnupuram and Kodad.

According to a police estimate, some 400 vehicles at the check-post at Ramapuram junction near Kodad had caused congestion. The vehicles were earlier kept in holding points observing Sunday’s janata curfew, and only tens of them identified to be rendering health services, essentials and emergencies were allowed. Congestion was also reported at the Korlapahad toll plaza.

Heavy bandobust was deployed at Wadapally check-post to restrict entry from outside. And trucks were later moved into open lands on the highwayside. On the other hand, the police also seized a number of vehicles found violating lockdown guidelines mentioned in the government order 45.

About 350 cases, of which 305 pertained to two-wheelers, were made and vehicles seized at Suryapet, Kodad, Tirumalagiri, Huzurnagar and Nereducherla. In Nalgonda, 281 motorcycles, 85 auto-rickshaws and seven cars were seized for flouting rules. Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath also informed that 11 vegetable shopkeepers in the town were booked under various sections for violating price norms.