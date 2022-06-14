Vehicle used for rape belonged to a parent: police

Five-day police custody of minors ends

The vehicle used by the five accused in the Jubilee Hills gang-rape case was not owned by the government.

It was a personal vehicle owned by the parents of one of the children in conflict with law (CCLs), but was stickered as government’s, police said, after the custodial interrogation of the accused by Jubilee Hills police.

The Toyota Innova was for personal use by the family members and had a driver.

“Just moments before the assault, one of the minors took its key leaving the driver at the bakery. He then took the minor girl to a lonely place on Road No. 44. Both the red Mercedes Benz and white Innova were driven by minors,” an officer said.

Police were considering booking the registered owner of the red Mercedes Benz for related violations.

Sources said that the five minor boys ‘were involved in an argument’ over filming the assault on their cellphones and that blew up the whole situation.

Meanwhile, the five-day police custody of the minors ended on Tuesday.

Investigators were able to gather technical and scientific evidence of the case. The potency test reports were obtained, crime scene reconstructed, and their statements were recorded.