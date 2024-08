The Vigilance and Enforcement Department has fined vehicle owners a total of ₹4.68 lakh during surprise checks at Bibinagar toll plaza in Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district. Thirteen vehicles were seized during the checks, held in the intervening night of August 20 and 21. The ₹4.68 lakh fine was imposed on 12 lorries carrying stones and gravel for such rule violations as overloading and lack of waybills.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.