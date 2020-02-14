Telangana

Vehicle of village revenue officer burnt, case filed

Sarpanch of Hanuman Nagar Nenavat Mohan Singh Naik inspecting the location where the VROs bike was burnt down at Dasgadda Tanda in Sangareddy district.

Sarpanch of Hanuman Nagar Nenavat Mohan Singh Naik inspecting the location where the VROs bike was burnt down at Dasgadda Tanda in Sangareddy district.   | Photo Credit: Mohd Arif

In a shocking incident, the two wheeler of a village revenue officer (VRO) was burnt down by unidentified persons. The incident took place at Hanuman Nagar Tanda in the week hours of Friday.

According to Sangareddy (Rural) Circle Inspector B. Shiva Kumar some unidentified persons chased VRO of Hanuman Nagar Tanda Ch. Pentaiah, in the wee hours when he went to check on a complaint of illegal mining. Mr. Penataiah informed the police that he ran away leaving his vehicle behind. They burnt down his vehicle. Police registered a case and are investigating.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 9:16:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/vehicle-of-village-revenue-officer-burnt-case-filed/article30823308.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY