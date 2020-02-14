Vehicle of village revenue officer burnt, case filed

In a shocking incident, the two wheeler of a village revenue officer (VRO) was burnt down by unidentified persons. The incident took place at Hanuman Nagar Tanda in the week hours of Friday.
According to Sangareddy (Rural) Circle Inspector B. Shiva Kumar some unidentified persons chased VRO of Hanuman Nagar Tanda Ch. Pentaiah, in the wee hours when he went to check on a complaint of illegal mining. Mr. Penataiah informed the police that he ran away leaving his vehicle behind. They burnt down his vehicle. Police registered a case and are investigating.
