Vegetarians have ‘better moods’, says UoH study

People sticking to the vegetarian diet are said to have exhibited improved cognitive function and better mood scores when compared to the non-vegetarians in a recent research study by the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Reseachers - Dr. M. Varalakshmi and Keotshepile Precious Bojang from UoH’s School of Medical Sciences say that the consumption of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains - common components of vegetarian diets - may be linked to a reduced likelihood of experiencing depression and anxiety.

In their study published in the ‘European Journal of Nutrition’, they claim that their findings on the ‘Impact of vegetarianism on the cognition and neuro-psychological status among urban community in Telangana (Rangareddy district)‘ supports the potential benefits of plant-based diets for overall brain health.

Sample size

The researchers had collected dietary patterns using a food frequency questionnaire while the cognitive function was assessed using Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE) and depression, anxiety, and stress questionnaire for psychological measures, from over 300 respondents.

The participants were recruited verbally through community outreach and could speak and understand English, and also have MMSE score of ≥ 19, indicating mild cognitive impairment. These persons were aged 40 years or above and have been either following a vegetarian or non-vegetarian diet for at least six months prior to data collection.

Identifying vegetarians and non-vegetarians

Vegetarians were identified as people who excluded meat and animal-based foods as well as seafood from their diet, primarily focusing on plant-based foods and consuming milk and milk products as well as eggs. Non-vegetarians were those that consumed animal-based foods and/or products in addition to plant-based and vegetable diet. The participants underwent a physical examination, had vital signs monitored and nutritional status evaluated.

Among the participants, the 155 vegetarians have reported to have exhibited significantly ‘better mood states’ compared to the 149 non-vegetarians. The study found vegetarians to have demonstrated superior cognitive functioning compared to non-vegetarians, as indicated by higher MMSE scores.

Hence, the researchers concluded that vegetarianism exerted a positive influence on the cognitive and neuropsychological status of the investigated population. But, they also hastened to add that additional research is required to comprehend the underlying mechanisms to elucidate the long term effects of vegetarianism and plant-based nutritional interventions on brain health.

