Vegetable traders protest lack of facilities

Vegetable supply in Adilabad town was hit on Saturday as the vegetable commission agents closed shops alleging lack of proper facilities to do business at the Ramlila maidan. The district administration had shifted the old main vegetable market from the highly congested Shivaji chowk to the expansive Ramlila maidan ground near rythu bazar two days back.

“The authorities are not allowing our workers and clerks to reach Ramlila maidan which is making work quite difficult in the new place. We are being told to wind up our daily business quickly which is also not possible,” pointed out Syed Ayub, a representative of the vegetable commission agents.

There was also the issue of earmarking of space for individual vegetable seller. The area being open to air ground all concerned were worried about the summer heat in the afternoons.

The issue was thrashed out later and the authorities not only marked space for individual vegetable sellers but agreed to provide tents. The police also collected names of drivers of vehicles that transport vegetables to Adilabad and also the names of workers of the commission agents so that they can be given passes for the market to start on Sunday.