Vegetable markets started in colonies

In a move to arrest the mass gathering for vegetables Collector M. Hanumantha Rao has taken the initiative to encourage street-side vegetable markets in the colonies. These markets would continue till the lockdown was lifted. It would make the job easy for the residents to purchase vegetables and arrested mass gathering at one place.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao held a meeting with grocery sellers and distributors and directed them to see that there should be no problem in supply and maintaining the stock.

Responding to the directions, they have informed the Collector that transport is not being allowed and it was not possible to supply groceries. The Collector has assured them to issue required passes for the supply and there would not be any hurdles from the Police Department. He has also directed them to deliver goods at the doorstep.

Mr. Hanumantha Rao has also met the medical shop owners and asked them to supply medicines at doorstep.