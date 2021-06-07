Telangana

Veg and non-veg markets in all municipalities

Municipal Administration and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said that the government will construct vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets in all the municipalities of the State.

The government will spend ₹ 500 crore for the construction of these markets in 138 municipalities, he told media persons after laying foundation stone for a market place in Metpalli town of Jagtial district on Monday.

He also said the government was releasing ₹ 148 crore every month for development of infrastructure in towns under the Pattana Pragathi programme.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 8, 2021 12:01:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/veg-and-non-veg-markets-in-all-municipalities/article34756099.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY