Veg and non-veg markets in all municipalities

Municipal Administration and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said that the government will construct vegetarian and non-vegetarian markets in all the municipalities of the State.

The government will spend ₹ 500 crore for the construction of these markets in 138 municipalities, he told media persons after laying foundation stone for a market place in Metpalli town of Jagtial district on Monday.

He also said the government was releasing ₹ 148 crore every month for development of infrastructure in towns under the Pattana Pragathi programme.