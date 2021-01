HYDERABAD

11 January 2021 22:00 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday issued orders appointing B. Neeraja Prabhakar as Vice-Chancellor of Konda Laxman Bapuji Horticulture University and Vangur Ravinder Reddy as Vice-Chancellor of P.V. Narasimha Rao Veterinary Science University.

