VC of PJTAU cautions students against taking admissions in illegal institutions

Vice-Chancellor of Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University (PJTAU) Aldas Janaiah said that some private institutions were offering agricultural courses without having required approvals and recognition by the various statutory authorities.

He said only PJTAU had the ICAR recognition and NAAC ‘A’ Grade for the agricultural institutions in the State and cautioned the students interested in studying agricultural courses and their parents against the false promises being made by the private institutions. He advised the students and their parents not to fall prey to middlemen or consultants and beware of unauthorised websites, who make claims of providing seats in the university (PJTAU).

In a meeting with the teaching and non-teaching staff and students held in the university auditorium on Sunday, he stated that all administrative posts in the university would be filled by January. In a bid to give thrust for quality education and to bring it in the reach of all, the university had recently increased the special quota seats and the fee was also reduced by half for the agricultural courses.

He has asked the university administration, faculty and the student community to make a collective effort to make the institution one of the top 10 agricultural universities in the country in the next three years from the present ranking of 37. He stated that the vacant teaching posts in the university would be filled following government policies.

The VC made it clear that admissions in the university would be purely based on the merit/ranks obtained in TGEAPCET-2024 through counselling and the university’s official website www.pjtsau.edu.in was the only reliable source for information on admission and the online applications for increased special quota seats would be accepted until November 1.

