VC appointed for SR University

Hyderabad

26 June 2020 18:38 IST

It is first private university in Warangal

SR University, Warangal has appointed G R C Reddy, former director of NIT Goa and NIT Calicut as its Vice-Chancellor.

Mr. Reddy also served as director in-charge of NIT, Warangal, mentor director of NIT Sikkim, IIIT Kottayam and NIT Andhra Pradesh and he was also vice-chancellor of Sharda University. He graduated from Osmania University with majors in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry and M.Sc. (Tech) in Engineering Physics and Ph.D. from REC Warangal.

Expressing his views about gross enrolment ratio, Mr. Reddy said that government-aided universities are not sufficient and the role of private players is equally significant. The SR University is the first private university located at Warangal and it recently got permission from Telangana government.

