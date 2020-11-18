Vasalamarri to be developed like Ankapur

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

18 November 2020 23:48 IST

About 270 residents of the village adopted by Chief Minister take ‘awareness trip’

District Collector Anita Ramachandran said the development model of Ankapur village will be replicated in Vasalamarri of Turkapally mandal, the village adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, to make it self-sufficient.

The District Rural Development Office along with the Agriculture department, on Wednesday, organised an awareness trip for residents of Vasalamarri to Ankapur. About 270 residents, 30 each in nine State transport corporation buses, along with panchayat secretaries, Accredited Social Health Activists and Anganwadi teachers, were taken to Ankapur.

The villagers had a look at the types of crops being cultivated at Ankapur, technology in agriculture, market and export system, and interacted with the people of Ankapur. Village Ankapur, located about 15 km from Nizamabad district headquarters, in Armoor Assembly constituency is predominantly agriculture-driven, and the priority of crop selection is also in commercial crops such as turmeric, tobacco, groundnut and maize. Most of the farmers practice inter-cropping, and none of the agriculture fields are left empty in any given month, officials said.

Addressing the visitors, State Cooperative Marketing Federation chairman M. Ganga Reddy explained that a variety of crops have ensured flow of revenue for farmers, and Ankapur residents gather frequently to discuss innovations in farming and village development. He also explained the role of the village seed processing centre in driving the exports.

Ms. Ramachandran said all of the practices and techniques followed at Ankapur would be replicated at Vasalamarri.