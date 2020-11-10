Vasalamarri residents to take ‘awareness trip’ to Ankapur

YADADRI-BHUVANAGIRI

10 November 2020 22:17 IST

Residents of the village adopted by CM to study the development there

Alair legislator and government whip G. Sunitha said men and women of Vasalamarri of Turkapally mandal in the district, the village adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao here, will go on an awareness trip to Ankapur of Nizamabad district on November 18.

Thirteen special buses will be carrying them to Ankapur, known as the ‘role model village’, for a ground understanding of village development, she said. Ms. Sunitha, along with District Collector Anita Ramachandran, spoke to the residents on Monday and explained to them the outline of the proposed strategy.

“For women and youth from the village, a special package for livelihood and opportunities will be made. Roads via Vasalamarri – Kondapur-Tirumalapur, Malkapur and Dayyambanda thanda will be improved,” she said.

Approximately, ₹1.20 crore has been earmarked for improvement of drainage and road system alone, she informed. Ms. Sunitha, local legislator, thanked the Chief Minister for adopting the village, and said she would request for special development of more backward villages, such as Vasalamarri, in her constituency. At the village, Ms. Ramachandran said a survey report was prepared, and it included plans for the village tanks, roads and basic amenities. She said the specially-appointed village committee was coordinating well to gather more details.