Varsity recruitments soon: Vinod Kumar assures Ph.D scholars

The Hindu Bureau
November 04, 2022 22:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A delegation of Ph.D scholars from Telangana met the State Planning Board Vice Chairman, B. Vinod Kumar and submitted a memorandum to expedite the recruitment process to fill up 1,062 vacancies in the universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Vinod Kumar said the government was committed to filling up the vacancies at the earliest and the Common Recruitment Board Bill was passed in the Assembly but yet to be signed by the Governor. As soon as the Bill got clearance the government would start the process, he told the Ph.D scholars.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Vinod Kumar also explained that the Common Recruitment Board was being set up to avoid legal hassles and also bring in transparency in the recruitment process after taking into account previous experiences. The decision to recruit through the Board was taken after studying the functioning of similar Boards in other states of the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app