Varsity recruitments soon: Vinod Kumar assures Ph.D scholars

A delegation of Ph.D scholars from Telangana met the State Planning Board Vice Chairman, B. Vinod Kumar and submitted a memorandum to expedite the recruitment process to fill up 1,062 vacancies in the universities.

Mr. Vinod Kumar said the government was committed to filling up the vacancies at the earliest and the Common Recruitment Board Bill was passed in the Assembly but yet to be signed by the Governor. As soon as the Bill got clearance the government would start the process, he told the Ph.D scholars.

Mr. Vinod Kumar also explained that the Common Recruitment Board was being set up to avoid legal hassles and also bring in transparency in the recruitment process after taking into account previous experiences. The decision to recruit through the Board was taken after studying the functioning of similar Boards in other states of the country.