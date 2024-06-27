UoH is trying to weaken our struggle by giving false statements, says students’ union

The University of Hyderabad Students’ Union, whose leaders are in the thick of the administration’s disciplinary action including suspension, police FIR and fines, on Wednesday condemned the university’s version to the press as “blatant lies” and a “cunning behaviour” to mislead students on the issue of suspensions and dilute the movement.

The students who were placed under suspension for six months and face police action include union president Ateeq Ahmed, members of the Students’ Federation of India Kripa Maria George, Asika V.M., Sohel Ahmed, and G. Mohit. Five others were imposed a fine of ₹10,000.

According to the said students and the unions, who addressed mediapersons here on Wednesday, the administration took to targeting minority student leaders using tactics of financial hardship and fellowship cuts to threaten their academic career.

In a point-by-point rebuttal of Registrar Devesh Nigam’s clarification, the students affirmed that the postponement of the annual cultural fest, Sukoon, by the university, was not for reasons of logistical challenges highlighted by the police, that the protest was held peacefully, and the reason for the students’ protest at 1 a.m. They also alleged that the disciplinary action was not a resultant of due processes and consultation, but was by bypassing all protocols. They added that the university administration actions were an attack on free speech and student activism.

On Wednesday, the students and the various fronts protested outside the administration building demanding immediate revocation of the suspension. They said it was decided to continue its sit-in protest at the Velivada, North ShopCom, where former scholar Rohith Vemula, who ended his life in January 2016, staged his protest against the administration.

