Varsities urged to take measures to strengthen science, technology and innovation eco-system

Focus on Centre-State collaboration

Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, Srivari Chandrasekhar urged universities to focus on initiating collaborative measures to strengthen Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) eco-system in Telangana.

He was speaking at a meeting on Friday on strengthening the STI ecosystem of Telangana through Centre-State collaboration, organised by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and Telangana State Council of Science & Technology (TSCOST).

Dr. Chandrasekhar, who is an alumnus of Osmania University, also assured to help the State universities’ initiatives in this regard. He said the State and Central universities in Telangana along with national laboratories situated here can develop a robust eco-system for strengthening science and technology on the whole.

He said Telangana is endowed with several institutions of repute and a huge knowledge work pool available in the university system. Special Chief Secretary, Telangana, Rajat Kumar instructed the officials of TSCOST to work out a roadmap to strengthen the STI eco-system in Telangana with active support of DST.

Chairman, TSCHE, Prof. R. Limbadri explained the initiatives and the need for exposing university students to the resources in the national research institutions located in Hyderabad for inculcating research orientation among them.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary, Higher Education; V. Venkataramana, Vice-Chairman, TSCHE, Nagesh, Member Secretary, TSCOST; Directors of National Research Institutions and Vice-Chancellors of various State and Central universities of Telangana State participated in the meeting.