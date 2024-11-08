ADVERTISEMENT

Varni police SI in ACB net

Published - November 08, 2024 06:00 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested B. Krishna Kumar, sub-inspector of police (SI) from Varni station in Nizamabad district for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹20,000.

The bribe was allegedly demanded in exchange for issuing a notice under Section 35 of the BNSS and to avoid future harassment of the complainant.

The ACB officials recovered the tainted amount from the SI’s vehicle, which was parked within the police station premises. The arrested SI was produced in the special court for SPE and ACB cases in Hyderabad. An investigation is underway.

The ACB has urged the public to report any instances of bribery by public servants to their toll-free number 1064. The identity of the complainant will be kept confidential.

