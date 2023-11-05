ADVERTISEMENT

Varavara Rao undergoes successful cataract surgery

November 05, 2023 08:51 am | Updated 08:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Varavara Rao. File.

Poet-activist Varavara Rao underwent a successful cataract surgery at Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital on Saturday. The surgical procedure, known as phaco with multifocal foldable intraocular lens (IOL), with suture-less topical anaesthesia, was carried out by the doctors at the hospital.  Surgeon and superintendent V Rajalingam said that the surgery was a success. , This visit to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital came after Mr. Rao was granted bail on medical grounds. He had a preliminary eye examination on October 4.

