Vande Bharat booked to full on first commercial run

January 16, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The first commercial run of Vande Bharat Express train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam has seen occupancy of 100% and more. In the return direction too the train was booked to capacity, according to senior railway officials on Monday.

Both the executive class (two coaches) and chair car were booked by passengers in both directions with occupancy from here showing 102% with 1,154 passengers making use of the 1,128 seats available in the train in both classes in the 16-coach train, they said.

But, on board passengers took to Twitter to complain about the train being delayed by about 40 minutes between Vijayawada and Khammam even as it travelled at an average of 130 kmph from Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada. Yet, the delay was made up and it reached Secunderabad 20 minutes late on Monday.

Another passenger complained that the seats were not reclining properly and felt AC travel in trains with berths was more comfortable. The railway officials immediately responded stating that the complaints will be looked into

