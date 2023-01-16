ADVERTISEMENT

Vanasthalipuram police bust robbery case, recover Rs. 18 lakh 

January 16, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Vanasthalipuram police, central crime station and officials from the LB Nagar special operations team in a joint operation on Monday arrested four persons related to a robbery case involving a wine shop owner at Auto Nagar.

The police recovered ₹18 lakh of the total ₹25 lakh cash, a luxury car, a scooter and other material from the accused.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner D.S. Chauhan told mediapersons on Monday that Mohammed Abdul Hameed alias Nayeem, the main accused, who owes about ₹50 lakh to a relative of Venkat Reddy, the wine shop owner, conspired to first repay the total amount, but also immediately steal it.

Accordingly, when the person agreed to receive the said amount through his relative Mr. Venkat Reddy, Nayeem on January 6 came with the cash bag and handed it over.

Soon, as per the plan, Raheem Gori, now absconding, and Omer Bin Hamza Al Jabri, who followed Mr. Venkat Reddy’s motorcycle, beat him up near Saibaba Temple at Kamala Nagar and fled with the money. However, when passersby started to gather, they could only get ₹25 lakh of the total amount.

The amount was later shared among four of the accused persons, and two of them had also paid ₹1 lakh each to one Fahad Bin Abdul Rahman who runs an air ticket agency near Charminar to prepare documents for their travel, reportedly to evade police arrest.

Police said the three accused persons who were on their way to the ticket agency to collect documents were arrested near Injapur Kaman on Monday.

