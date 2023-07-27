HamberMenu
Vanama’s plea to suspend his disqualification dismissed

July 27, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Justice G. Radha Rani of Telangana High Court on Thursday dismissed the interim application filed by Vanama Venkateswara Rao seeking suspension of the order disqualifying him as Kothagudem MLA in an election petition. 

Observing that sufficient cause had to be shown for suspension of the disqualification order, the judge said no merit was found to keep the order in abeyance. ‘No such sufficient cause was stated by Mr. Vanama except stating that he served as an elected representative for four-and-half-a-year’, the dismissal order said. 

The judge delivered verdict two days ago disqualifying Mr. Vanama as MLA in an election petition filed by Jalagam Venkat Rao who alleged that Mr. Vanama had filed the election affidavit with false details and concealed information. “..illegality could not be permitted to be perpetuated anymore and as no imprisonment is inflicted by this court in the said order, and the judgement copy is also made available on the same day, this court is not inclined to grant suspension of the order”, the judge said in the order. 

