Vanama seeks verdict suspension, HC reserves orders

July 26, 2023

Justice Dr. G. Radha Rani on Wednesday reserved orders in an interim application filed by Vanama Venkateswara Rao seeking suspension of the judgment disqualifying him as Kothagudem MLA for a month so that he can move Supreme Court challenging the verdict.

Mr. Vanama’s election as MLA from Kothagudem Assembly constituency in 2018 was declared void by the judge the previous day in an election petition filed by Jalagam Venkat Rao. The judge, while disqualifying Mr. Vanama, declared that Mr. Jalagam should be treated as elected candidate, who had secured second highest number of votes, from 2018.

Mr. Vanama stated that he required a certified copy of the verdict to go for an appeal. He requested the court to keep the verdict in abeyance till its certified copy was provided to him. He said that not securing a certified copy of the verdict would result in prejudice to him in the backdrop of the next Assembly polls to be held this December and he having served as MLA of the constituency since 2018.

After hearing contentions of Mr. Vanama’s counsel, the judge sought to know from the petitioner’s counsel if he had any objection to keeping the verdict in abeyance. The petitioner’s counsel informed the court that only four months were left for the present Assembly. If Mr. Jalagam cannot assume charge of MLA by virtue of the verdict, he would be deprived of the opportunity.

