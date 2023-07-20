Vana Durga Bhavani temple closed

Due to heavy rains upstream Manjeera water has flooded the Vana Durga Bhavani temple located at famous Yedupayala since Wednesday night.
As the connectivity to the temple was cut off due to flooding, the officials offered prayers at the temple and closed it on Thursday. An Utsava Vigraham was established at Raja Gopuram so that devotees can have darshan and offer prayers.
According to Executive Officer Sara Srinivas once the flood water recedes the temple will be reopened.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT