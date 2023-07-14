HamberMenu
Vakati Karuna incharge VC for Telangana University

July 14, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Education Secretary and Commissioner of Collegiate and Technical Education Vakati Karuna has been appointed in-charge Vice Chancellor of Telangana University, Nizamabad. She will remain in the position until further orders.

The decision was taken after Vice Chancellor Dachepalli Ravinder was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on charges of accepting ₹50,000 as bribe from a private college correspondent for extending official favour.

Ravinder had a tussle with the government and the Executive Council over appointment of the Registrar that led to huge controversy damaging the reputation of the university. There were also corruption charges against him over the appointment of outsourcing employees. The varsity was vertically divided over his continuation in the office. With the incharge vice chancellor now taking over students hope to see the academics back on track.

