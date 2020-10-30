Telangana

Vaikunta Ekadasi fete schedule at Bhadradri

The annual Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayukta Adyayanotsavamlu will be held at the famous Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam from December 15, 2020 to January 4, 2021.

According to the festival schedule released by the temple authorities on Friday, the Teppotsavam, the celestial boat ride, will be held on December 24.

The Uttara (Vaikunta) Dwara Darshanam will be held at the historical shrine on the occasion of Vaikunta (Mukkoti) Ekadasi festival on December 25.

