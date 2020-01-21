Vaggeyakara Utsavam to pay tribute to Bhakta Ramdas

A five-day Vaggeyakara Utsavam will be held as a fitting musical tribute to saint composer Bhakta Ramadasu on the occasion of his 387 jayanthi at Chitrakuta mandapam in the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple complex in Bhadrachalam from January 29 to February 2.

Sri Bhadrachala Ramadasu Navarathna Keertanala Goshti Ganam will mark the inaugural session of the five day fete at 9 a.m. on January 29.