Vaccines for non-teaching staff, welfare hostel workers

HYDERABAD

26 June 2021 23:17 IST

Telangana government, which is conducting COVID-19 vaccination drives for teaching staff, has extended it to non-teaching staff working at government and private schools and colleges. Besides, workers or employees of hostels under all welfare departments of the State government too will be given the jabs.

All eligible beneficiaries above 18 years can walk into nearest government vaccination centres to get the jabs by registering on the spot. The vaccination centres include Primary Health Centres (PHC), Community Health Centres (CHC), centres in GHMC, and municipal special vaccination centres. The potential beneficiaries should vary employee ID card and Aadhaar card.

Advertising

Advertising