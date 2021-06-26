Telangana

Vaccines for non-teaching staff, welfare hostel workers

Telangana government, which is conducting COVID-19 vaccination drives for teaching staff, has extended it to non-teaching staff working at government and private schools and colleges. Besides, workers or employees of hostels under all welfare departments of the State government too will be given the jabs.

All eligible beneficiaries above 18 years can walk into nearest government vaccination centres to get the jabs by registering on the spot. The vaccination centres include Primary Health Centres (PHC), Community Health Centres (CHC), centres in GHMC, and municipal special vaccination centres. The potential beneficiaries should vary employee ID card and Aadhaar card.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 26, 2021 11:17:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/vaccines-for-non-teaching-staff-welfare-hostel-workers/article34995260.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY