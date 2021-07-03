Vaccines for moms to-be soon

Telangana is likely to begin vaccinating mothers to-be at Government COVID Vaccination Centres (GCVCs) soon. Discussions among senior Health officials to this effect has begun with the Union Ministry of Health on Friday issuing ‘Operational Guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination for pregnant women’.

The guidelines state that vaccination of pregnant women against coronavirus was approved based on the recommendations of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

The women have to be informed about the risks of exposure to the infection along with the risks and benefits associated with the vaccines available in the country.

Health officials at district level in Telangana said they have not yet received any specific instructions in this regard.