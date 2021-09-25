‘VaccineOnWheels’ reaches remotest areas in Telangana

The staff of VaccineOnWheels in Sangareddy.

Sangareddy

25 September 2021 21:28 IST

State government appointed IITH-incubated startup as its COVID immunisation partner

The Centre for Healthcare Entrepreneurship, IIT Hyderabad’s incubated startup, VaccineOnWheels, introduced India’s first doctor-based mobile vaccination clinic in 2019, in association with IITH, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and CfHE.

With the vision to reduce inequality and increase immunisation reach, VaccineOnWheels takes vaccination facility near to communities, giving higher convenience while ensuring access to everybody.

The contribution of VaccineOnWheels in India’s COVID-19 immunisation drive is commendable.

VaccineOnWheels in association with Rotary Club of Pune Central, NGOs & CSR partners have administered more than 2 lakh doses of COVID- vaccination to underprivileged people in partnership with the Government of Maharashtra, NGOs & CSR partners, under this unique public-private partnership (PPP).

Recently, VaccineOnWheels has partnered with the Government of Telangana to support the State’s COVID-19 immunisation drive with 50 mobile vaccination clinics to vaccinate 1 million plus marginalised population by reaching the unreached.

Congratulating the team on this novel partnership with the Telangana government, Prof. B.S. Murty, Director of IITH, said: The innovative and first of its kind approach by VaccineOnWheels to vaccinate India’s unreached population is the need of the hour for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 vaccination. VaccineOnWheels and team have already saved more than 2 lakh lives and will indeed save millions in the coming months. This innovation and partnership has demonstrated IITH’s calibre to serve the healthcare sector and thereby society at large.

Expressing happiness on this partnership with the State government, Jignesh Patel, founder & CEO of VaccineOnWheels, said: With the incubation support of CfHE & IITH, we have got an opportunity to serve the society’s most vulnerable population. In our drive to immunise marginalised population, many corporates and NGO partners have come forward to support India’s COVID-19 immunisation drive. Our PPP model will enable stakeholder collaboration across industries under CSR, government, and NGOs to share a commitment in making available vaccination services even at grass-root levels. The organisation aims to immunise over 1 million Indians in a span of next six months.

Rotary Club of Pune Central (RCPC) has come forward and supported VaccineOnWheels to associate with CSR partners, other Rotary Clubs along with other NGOs, and individual donors.

President of RCPC, Amitabha Mukhopadhyay, said: Getting vaccines to people who do not have adequate access is the need of the hour. Rotary has played a very active role in polio vaccination drive for a long time. It is proud a moment for RCPC and VaccineOnWheels as our association helped more than 2 lakh marginalised population get vaccinated in Maharashtra. Jointly with our corporate donors and other Rotary Clubs, the RCPC will continue to support VaccineOnWheels in this very important and urgent endeavour in taking vaccination services within Telangana and other States in the country.

VaccineOnWheels creates hospital-like sterile setups near communities to provide vaccination services. Community-based mobile vaccination clinic will help India in achieving higher immunisation penetration by getting faster acceptance towards vaccination, giving higher convenience with reduced cost of seeking service with zero travel cost, zero travel time, lost wages, and many more.