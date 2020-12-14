Vaccine training for Health officials begins

HYDERABAD

14 December 2020 23:45 IST

Two days after issuing orders to form committees for coordination, supervision and other aspects of the vaccination programme, the State Health department, along with others, hosted a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme on Monday. The two-day training will end on Tuesday.

Cold chain for storing the vaccines and its distribution, locations for administering the vaccine, working of COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (COVIN) software, and other crucial aspects were discussed at the meeting.

Senior officials in the Health department, District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) and deputy DMHOs were present at the meeting chaired by Director pf Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao. The DMHOs will, in turn, have to train their staff.

Advertising

Advertising

Officials said there is no certainty about when the vaccine will be available. Method of administering the vaccine, raising public awareness about the vaccination, and other aspects were discussed at the meeting. Adverse Events Following Immunisation, and formation of committees at district and mandal levels too were discussed.

Civil society organisations might be roped in to assist implementation of the immunisation programme.