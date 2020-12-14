Vaccine training for Health officials begins

Two days after issuing orders to form committees for coordination, supervision and other aspects of the vaccination programme, the State Health department, along with others, hosted a Training of Trainers (ToT) programme on Monday. The two-day training will end on Tuesday.
Cold chain for storing the vaccines and its distribution, locations for administering the vaccine, working of COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (COVIN) software, and other crucial aspects were discussed at the meeting.
Senior officials in the Health department, District Medical and Health Officers (DMHO) and deputy DMHOs were present at the meeting chaired by Director pf Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao. The DMHOs will, in turn, have to train their staff.
Officials said there is no certainty about when the vaccine will be available. Method of administering the vaccine, raising public awareness about the vaccination, and other aspects were discussed at the meeting. Adverse Events Following Immunisation, and formation of committees at district and mandal levels too were discussed.
Civil society organisations might be roped in to assist implementation of the immunisation programme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath