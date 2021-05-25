Vaccine slots for 18+ booked in no time

Mass vaccination at workplaces from this weekend

It was like opening the flood gates when slot booking for vaccination at private hospitals for 18 to 44 age group was launched in the State on CoWin website on Tuesday evening. The slots were over in just a few hours.

Managements of corporate hospitals in Hyderabad had anticipated the demand and made necessary arrangements. The slots at a corporate hospital in Nallagandla were booked for the next three days.

Dr K T Devanand, CEO of Aster Prime Hospital in Hyderabad said they will start vaccinating a little over 100 each from 18-44 and above 45 years on Wednesday, and increase the slots in the coming days depending on the registrations.

Corporate hospital managements in the city are planning mass vaccination at workplaces, gated communities from this weekend. They were flooded with queries from corporates, residential welfare societies in this regard . However, corporate hospitals could not proceed with the drive since the State Health department did not permit this till Monday evening.

Excitement levels surged when the State’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday afternoon permitted Private COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (PCVC) to give jabs to 18+ , and also conduct workplace vaccination. “We would also start vaccination at gated communities from this weekend provided they meet some requirements,” Dr Devanand said.

CEO of Continental Hospital, Dr Riyaz Khan said that they have charted out plans for smooth conduct of vaccination for the 18+.

“Continental Hospitals is signing up with most of the corporates. We plan to vaccinate over 75,000 people over the next three months. Around 600 doses will be available per day at our hospital,” Dr Khan said. Executive director of SLG Hospitals, DVS Soma Raju said they were expecting doses to be allotted from June 15.

The State Health department has vaccinated 75,315 people on Tuesday. The vaccination drive resumed on Tuesday, after a gap of 10 days. Of the 75,315 people, 71,365 received second dose of COVID vaccine, and 3,950 were given first dose.