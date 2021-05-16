Vaccine second dose drive postponed

HYDERABAD

16 May 2021 23:13 IST

Covaxin stock running dry, no eligible beneficiaries of Covishield: official

The COVID-19 second dose vaccination drive in Telangana has been put on hold. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao said on Sunday night that in view of inadequate stock of Covaxin and non-receipt of fresh stocks from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the second dose drive for persons above 45 years of age is postponed.

Inordinate delay

As for Covishield, officials said there were no eligible beneficiaries who have completed 12 weeks as per the revised timeline set by Centre. “Details regarding resumption of the vaccination drive will be made available subsequently,” he said.

On Friday, the senior official had said the Health department’s vaccination drive will not be conducted during the weekend (May 15 and 16) due to changes in time interval between first and second dose of Covishield. The time interval was recently increased from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks. The vaccination drive was set to resume on Monday.

