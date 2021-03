HYDERABAD

14 March 2021 00:45 IST

The first dose of COVID-19 vaccine was administered to 20,392 people on Friday aged 60 years and above as well as those in the 45-59 year age group with co-morbidities. Of them, 13,437 beneficiaries were senior citizens.

Apart from them, 895 healthcare workers and 800 frontline Workers also took the first jab while 12,997 were given the second dose.

