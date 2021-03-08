Vaccine acceptance higher among senior citizens

Frontline workers urged not to stay away from taking the vaccine

The number of people 60 years or above, and those who are between 45 and 59 years with-morbidities, in Telangana who took COVID-19 vaccine will cross the number of beneficiaries among Front Line Workers (FLW). In six days (March 1-6), 95,903 senior citizens and 45-59 years with co-morbidities took the jab. And in 28 days (February 6 to March 6), 99,826 of FLWs took the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccination in the State has begun on January 16. After Health Care Workers (HCW), vaccination for FLWs started on February 6, and from March 1 for people from the two age groups.

The State Health Department targeted to administer the vaccine to 3,31,097 HCWs, and 25,7,239 FLWs from Municipality, Police, Panchayat Raj and Revenue Departments. It is estimated that there are over 50 lakh people who are 60 years or above, and 45-59 years with co-morbidities. The number of beneficiaries among the two age groups is far higher than the HCWs and FLWs.

A few days after the immunisation for FLWs began, officials noted that less number of Front Line Workers are coming forward to take the jab. The Health officials appealed them not to hesitate from taking the vaccine. However, only 39% of the FLWs took the shot till Sunday.

The Health Department continues to conduct mop-up rounds for the HCWs and FLWs who did not take the vaccine yet. In case of vaccination for the people 60 years or above, and those who are 45-59 years with co-morbidities, the response was high - right from March 1. Comparatively, the number of senior citizens who are 60 years or above who are stepping forward is higher than 45-59 years age group with co-morbidities.

People above 60 years said that they have been restricted to home for close to a year and now want to build immunity against the vaccine so that they can resume relatively normal life.

Senior officials from the Health Department said that since the target among the two age groups is over 50 lakh, the number of people who will take it will be higher.