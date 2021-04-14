Vaccination uncertainty at private hospitals

HYDERABAD

14 April 2021

The COVID-19 vaccination programme in private hospitals continues to be under strain. Officials of the State Health department said that they are supplying stock that is enough for people who have booked a slot for the second dose at the hospitals.

A few corporate hospitals have stopped walk-in registration for first dose which was allowed until a few weeks ago. Health officials said there is, however, adequate supply at government vaccination centres.

Assured, but delayed

With availability of doses becoming unpredictable, managements of a few corporate hospitals are calling up registered beneficiaries, saying that their jab is assured but could be delayed.

“We are asking only 50% of the registered beneficiaries to turn up so that the jab is ensured. We get to know the number of doses we would receive only in the mornings,” said a corporate hospital staff.

“As the vaccine doses are short in supply, only second doses are being supplied to corporate hospitals for people who have already registered through COWIN website,” said an official from the Health department.