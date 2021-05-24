Vaccination to resume today

HYDERABAD

24 May 2021 22:35 IST

COVID vaccination will resume on Tuesday but only for second dose recipients.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao ordered the resumption of programme which was suspended in the State on May 15 after an official meeting on Monday.

He also ordered identification of COVID super spreaders and conduct of a special vaccination drive for them. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and health officials were asked to prepare guidelines for their identification, a CMO release said.

Advertising

Advertising