Vaccination, testing to continue during lockdown

HYDERABAD

11 May 2021 23:21 IST

‘All hospitals, diagnostic centres will function normally’

A few minutes after the Telangana government announced a 10-day State-wide lockdown from Wednesday, there were a lot of questions regarding continuation of COVID-19 vaccination, testing and other health services.

Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao, on Tuesday evening, clarified that all medical and health services at all government and private hospitals, as well as diagnostic and testing centres will function normally.

The senior official added that the government vaccination centres will also remain open from 9 am to 4 pm. “However, as announced previously, only the 45-plus age group will be given the second dose. They have to show proof of having taken the first dose, either in form of a partial vaccination certificate that they can download from cowin.gov.in, or a text message that they may have received confirming administering of the first dose. Those eligible should also carry their Aadhaar card with them,” Dr Srinivasa Rao said.

People suspecting to have contracted the infectious disease can get themselves checked at the nearest testing centres.

“The police department has been informed to allow free movement of citizens seeking to get their vaccine shots or wanting to get themselves tested for COVID-19 at their nearest available centres,” he said.