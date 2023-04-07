Vaccination programme in State stopped due to lack of stocks, says Harish Rao

April 07, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Appealing to the Centre to make adequate stocks of COVID vaccine available immediately, Health Minister T. Harish Rao on Friday expressed concern that the vaccination programme had come to a standstill in the State after the Centre stopped supplies.

The State government was not left with any buffer of vaccine doses after the Centre stopped the supplies. The State had written to the Centre to resume supplies, Mr. Rao said in a video conference conducted by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on the vaccination programme in the backdrop of surge in cases.

Replying to Mr. Rao, Mr. Mandaviya asked the State governments to buy the doses required for them in the open market. There was plenty of vaccine storage in the market.

Mr. Rao charged the Centre with shirking its responsibilities in ensuring supply of COVID-19 preventive vaccine to the States. He alleged that the Centre was adopting a negligent attitude in catering to the vaccine requirement of the States.

“The Centre is alerting States on the rise in cases of COVID-19 on the one hand and adopting a negligent attitude in ensuring supply of vaccine on the other,” he said. Mr. Mandaviya advised the States to strictly follow the five-pronged strategy — testing, tracing, treating, vaccination and appropriate behaviour — to check the spread of the virus.

Mr. Harish Rao recalled how the State stood as role model to others in checking the spread of the virus and administering vaccines. Telangana stood number one in terms of administering precautionary doses, and the situation was fully under control in the State. The government was geared up to meet any eventuality in the coming days, he said.

He said that the State government had decided to supply 15 lakh doses of vaccine in the interest of public health and thanked city-headquartered Biological E Limited managing director Mahima Datla for coming forward to supply the required number of vaccines to the State.