Telangana

Vaccination paused for two days

The government has suspended the drive for vaccination of second dose to people above 45 years on Saturday and Sunday in view of changes made by the Centre in CoWIN portal to factor in increased period of interval between first and second dose of Covishield. The interval has been increased from the present six to eight weeks to twelve to sixteen weeks in respect of Covishield only.

To begin on Monday

The vaccination campaign will resume on Monday (May 17) as per details of beneficiaries and modality to be intimated shortly, according to a press release.

