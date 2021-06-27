‘Vaccination on wheels’ for the poor residing in slums too

HYDERABAD

27 June 2021 13:04 IST

Government has put in use 30 air-conditioned vans for the purpose

The mobile vans used by Telangana government to conduct ‘vaccination on wheels’ drive for people belonging to high-risk groups would be extended to give jabs to people residing in slums. Senior officials in the State Health department said that the vaccination for slum dwellers too would be launched in a few weeks’ time.

The State government has been conducting these drives for people in high-risk groups such as vendors of vegetables, fruits, shop-keepers of grocery stores, meat shops, and others. The State’s Chief Secretary announced on Friday that 26 lakh people in this group were given the jab, and that 30 vehicles have been put to use to vaccinate the remaining in the category.

The drives were conducted at work places in Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and Rangareddy districts. While the drives were conducted in the three districts, the latter two did not receive the vaccine vans which are air-conditioned. The vans, over 20, are concentrated in Hyderabad limits.

“The vaccination on wheels is being conducted in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy limits too. Other vehicles under the Health department are put to use. The vaccination vans would help in smooth conduct of the drive. Sight of the vans might give confidence to beneficiaries too. Besides, it would be convenient to take the vans to all places,” sources in the department said.

Vaccines for 30+

Now, people in the State who are above 30 years, belonging to non-high-risk groups too can get COVID-19 vaccines at the Government COVID Vaccination Centres (GCVC). It was reported in these columns two days ago that the slots at GCVCs for 30 plus age group are open in CoWIN and that officials were yet to announce it.

The State’s Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao confirmed that anyone above 30 years can get the vaccine at GCVCs, including those waiting for the first dose. People belonging to poor families were awaiting this option since taking the vaccines for a family of three to four would mean expenditure of ₹ 2,500 to ₹ 5,000. There have been requests from people to know if their house-helps can get the jab at GCVCs.

The senior official said that people in rural areas of the State can walk into Primary Health Centres to get the jab. In case of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), beneficiaries have to register and book slot through in CoWIN.