Vaccination of high risk groups not touching target

A vaccination drive for high-risk persons at Gandhi Nagar in Ramanthapur.

HYDERABAD

02 June 2021 23:39 IST

Officials attribute vaccine hesitancy among people in several areas

The special vaccination drive initiated by the GHMC for high risk groups or “super spreaders” may not achieve the intended target, going by the daily vaccination figures.

While a target of 30,000 beneficiaries has been fixed per day for the GHMC at the rate of 1,000 per circle, daily number of vaccinations have never reached this target. The figure mostly hovered between 21,000 and 24,000 per day.

During the 10-day drive which began on May 28, a total of three lakh beneficiaries from selected nine trades were to be vaccinated.

Advertising

Advertising

They included owners and workers of grocery stores, street vendors, liquor shop vendors, and workers at fruit, vegetable and flower markets, wholesale markets and rythu bazars among several others. After six days, the figure of vaccinated super spreaders stands at over 1.4 lakh, with the highest vaccinations performed on Tuesday at 27,117. As glaring irregularities have come to fore with regard to issue of tokens for vaccination, the process of registrations has been shifted to online from Wednesday onwards.

Accordingly, details of the beneficiary will be entered into an online app along with their phone numbers. Vaccination slot for the next day along with a reference number will be sent to their mobile, and they can be vaccinated after producing the reference number.

On Wednesday, vaccination was administered to mere 21,946 beneficiaries. Officials attribute this to the vaccine hesitancy among beneficiaries in several areas.