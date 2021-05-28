Vaccination of high-risk groups gets under way

HYDERABAD

28 May 2021 23:14 IST

The State government has initiated steps to administer COVID-19 vaccine to over 1.4 lakh people in the districts as part of special drive to vaccinate persons categorized as super spreaders in three days.

As part of efforts to cover the high-risk category people within the Greater Hyderabad limits, 32 centres had been set up in different places to administer the vaccine. These centres would be operational for seven days with target of vaccinating around 30,000 people daily, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said.

The Chief Secretary on Friday visited Red Rose Function Palace where high-risk and high-exposure group people were being given the first dose of the vaccine and inspected the facilities there. Vaccination for the high-risk categories of the people started on Friday morning following the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Vaccination for these groups would start at 8 am daily and people working in pesticide shops, kirana and other shops identified by the officials would be vaccinated. The identified people were given coupons and there was no walk-in provision. Expressing satisfaction over the arrangements made, the Chief Secretary interacted with people who arrived at the centre for taking the vaccine. He later visited Press Cub at Somajiguda where journalists were being administered the vaccine.