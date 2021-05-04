Vaccination of 18+ citizens in TS inordinately delayed

HYDERABAD

04 May 2021 23:12 IST

If you are 18 or older and eager for COVID-19 vaccination, be prepared to wait longer. Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao has said that vaccination for the age group of 18-44 years shall be taken up in due course of time and informed accordingly.

Health officials, however, are yet to give even an idea of the expected date from which jabs will be administered to the target beneficiaries.

Dr Srinivasa Rao said that private COVID vaccination centres shall be permitted to inoculate only for those aged 45 years and above. He has issued ‘Guidelines on COVID-19 vaccination at private COVID vaccination centres for 45-years and above’, and a press note on Tuesday where he detailed conditions for the immunisation drive and vaccine procurement by private players, among other details.

Last month, the officials informed private centres that the State government will stop supplying the doses to them from May 1. Now the onus of procuring the vaccine doses is on the private players. “The private vaccination centres are required to procure vaccines on their own, directly from the manufacturers,” the Director of Public Health stated categorically in the press note.

No walk-ins

The senior official reiterated that walk-in registrations for COVID-19 vaccination will not be allowed. People aged 45 years or above have to register and book slots on Co-WIN portal.

“Vaccination will not be administered for those who don’t pre-book a slot. Beneficiaries will not be entertained offline,” he stressed.